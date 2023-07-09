Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $10.00

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURLF. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Curaleaf stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

