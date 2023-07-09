Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $65.14

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

