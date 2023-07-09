Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.25

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Cline purchased 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latham Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Latham Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Latham Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

