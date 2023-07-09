Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $13.86

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

