BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head to Head Comparison

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -4.50% -6.84% -4.42% First Watch Restaurant Group 1.51% 2.22% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

3.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.17 -$560,000.00 ($0.13) -18.08 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.36 $6.91 million $0.19 88.22

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

