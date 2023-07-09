Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

