Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
Cedar Fair Stock Performance
FUN stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
