Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.