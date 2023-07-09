CEEK VR Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.62 million and $5.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.88 or 1.00041926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05424574 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,018,542.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

