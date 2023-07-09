Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.10 and its 200-day moving average is $380.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

