Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,210 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.76. 3,145,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,201. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

