Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 371 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

