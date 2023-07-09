Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 90 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.56. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.