Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $4.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 296,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $72.58. 839,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

