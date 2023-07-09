Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. 2,074,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.