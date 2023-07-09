Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

CTVA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 3,735,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,767. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.