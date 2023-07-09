Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

IBM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

