Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 171 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.99. 2,517,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,944. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

