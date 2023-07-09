Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 322 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,706,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

