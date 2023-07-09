Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.18 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.39.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

