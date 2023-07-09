Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.18 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.39.
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.