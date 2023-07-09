Civic Market Cap Reaches $82.54 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

