Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Head to Head Comparison

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $249.20 million 0.23 -$28.70 million N/A N/A

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% National CineMedia -19.74% N/A -6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 3 1 0 2.25

National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.80%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About National CineMedia

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.