Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.