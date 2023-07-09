Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

