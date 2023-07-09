Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 11.9 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

