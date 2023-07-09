Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.