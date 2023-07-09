Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $61.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.43 or 0.00031344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

