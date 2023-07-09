Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Shares of COST traded down $12.32 on Friday, reaching $525.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

