CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) vs. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Head-To-Head Analysis

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.59 Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 10.09

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albertsons Companies pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats CP ALL Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

