Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 937 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

