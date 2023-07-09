Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.41 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

