Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.78% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.4 %

TPHE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 10,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

