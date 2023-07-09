Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 89,239 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,167. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

