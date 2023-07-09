Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,083. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

