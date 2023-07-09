Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,953 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.14. The company had a trading volume of 639,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

