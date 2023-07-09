Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.07 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.98 million and $12.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006442 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

