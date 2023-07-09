Critical Survey: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group and Kunlun Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus price target of $596.33, indicating a potential upside of 31,619.86%. Given Auto Trader Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auto Trader Group is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Kunlun Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 11.60 $334.21 million N/A N/A Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Kunlun Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

