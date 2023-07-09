Critical Survey: Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) vs. Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) and Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Metcash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.55 $27.75 million $0.70 51.89 Metcash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Metcash.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chefs’ Warehouse and Metcash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 3 0 3.00 Metcash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Metcash.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Metcash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 0.98% 15.48% 4.45% Metcash N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Metcash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, such as custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels. The Hardware segment distributes hardware products to independent retail outlets; and operates company owned retail stores. The company serves independent retailers in the food, liquor, and hardware sectors. Metcash Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Macquarie Park, Australia.

