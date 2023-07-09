Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $4.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

