Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Hits $5.00 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $5.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

