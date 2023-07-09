Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

