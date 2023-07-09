CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 432.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.