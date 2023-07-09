DC Investments Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 5.0% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

