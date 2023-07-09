DC Investments Management LLC Sells 36,721 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

DC Investments Management LLC lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the period. Children’s Place makes up 2.2% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Children’s Place worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,294,000.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,983. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $330.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

