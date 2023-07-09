Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $613.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $527.18 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $538.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

