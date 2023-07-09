Decred (DCR) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Decred has a market capitalization of $246.97 million and approximately $757,666.97 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $16.12 or 0.00053140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00178018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,318,487 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

