DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $10,094.86 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00319010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

