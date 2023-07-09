Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,924.39

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $20,924.39 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00014720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,290.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00321095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.92 or 0.00897687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00553366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00136425 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,694,190 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

