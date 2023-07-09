Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,208,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after buying an additional 855,462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

