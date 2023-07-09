Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

