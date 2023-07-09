ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0698

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ELIS has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $9,430.21 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06724051 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,037.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

